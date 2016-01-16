Jennifer Lopez Shines in Our Best Looks of the Week Video

From bright embroidery to a bare midriff, a skin-tight sheath to a leather gown, these stars’ fashion risks paid off. In the week following the Golden Globes, celebrities stepped out in an array of stunning looks, but only five made it into our top looks of the week video.

Jennifer Lopez stole the show, appearing in not one but two days’ top looks. On Golden Globes night, she made a quick change for the after-party into a structured white Roland Mouret gown and metallic sandals. On Thursday she also took our top spot for her cobalt one-shoulder, curve-hugging Victoria Beckham sheath and nude Casadei pumps.

Kendall Jenner looked hot in a gray cropped sweatshirt and tailored trousers, while Selena Gomez delivered sex appeal in a red leather Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. Chloë Grace Moretz embraced the see-through trend in a red-and-blue Marc Jacobs dress and embellished red sandals.

Watch the video above to see the full looks, and keep up with the hottest celebrity fashion with our Look of the Day.