Jennifer Lopez Says George Clooney Was an "All Right" Kisser

Jennifer Lopez stopped by The Daily Show on Tuesday where she dropped a huge bombshell: George Clooney is just an "OK" kisser.

Host Jon Stewart asked the actress/singer/American Idol judge about her best and worst on-screen kisses, and when he mentioned her famously handsome Out of Sight co-star, Lopez simply said with a smile, "He was all right." Lopez also revealed another stunner about Clooney: he's definitely not a singer. (To which Stewart quipped, "In your face, Clooney!")

The Boy Next Door star said that while she has had "some good and some not-so-good" movie smooches, "I've never had anybody with bad breath, which is awesome for me." Lopez—who looked downright stunning in a white cut-out dress ("You are dressed for a much nicer place," Stewart told her)—also talked about her on-screen chemistry with her Boy Next Door co-star Ryan Guzman, and why kissing only happens after the audition process.

See Jennifer Lopez's hilarious chat by clicking on the video at top. (And watch the entire The Daily Show with Jon Stewart segment below.)

