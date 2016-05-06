Jennifer Lopez Slays in Her New “Ain’t Your Mama” Music Video Wearing Rihanna's $4K Boots

She ain’t your mama, but she sure is a bombshell. Today Jennifer Lopez shared the music video for her single, “Ain’t Your Mama,” on Vevo, and dons six incredible looks—including fierce denim thigh-high boots from Rihanna’s collab with Manolo Blahnik—for the girl power hit. Appearing first as a disgruntled newscaster, Lopez starts a revolution, telling women to get mad.

Dressed as a blonde ‘60s housewife, a redheaded office worker, a bandana-wearing factory worker, and even a curly-haired exec, Lopez rebels against the system, and looks incredible while doing so. Any J.Lo music video wouldn’t be complete without an incredibly choreographed dance number, and this one certainly doesn’t disappoint.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Goes Country on Jennifer Nettles Collaboration

To celebrate the launch of the new video, Lopez shared a sexy bikini shot on Instagram. “Happy sunny day!! Are you guys ready for #aintyourmama video!!??” she captioned the pic, in which the singer dons a white hot bikini and bright red lip.

Happy sunny day!! Are you guys ready for #aintyourmama video!!?? A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 5, 2016 at 3:03pm PDT

Girl power for the win. Watch the full, empowering video above.