Jennifer Lopez on That Crying-Fest Kelly Clarkson Idol Performance: "We Were a Mess!"

We all knew American Idol's final season would involve a lot of emotions, but no one predicted the overwhelming feelings Kelly Clarkson's performance last week would bring about. On Tuesday's The Late Show, Idol judge Jennifer Lopez shared the experience of watching the very pregnant Clarkson barely get through "Piece by Piece," a song about her father leaving her family and her relationship with her husband and young daughter. Not only did Clarkson cry during the song, but so did Lopez and her fellow judge Keith Urban (and pretty much anyone who watched).

"We were a mess! I was so into her performance and watching her and feeling for her, I didn't even realize Keith Urban was falling apart!," Lopez told host Seth Meyers. "I watched it back later at home. I was like 'Let me see how the show looked tonight,' and I go, 'Oh my God! I'm an idiot!' ... Not one time did I look at him and notice he was sobbing. The grown man next to me was sobbing. I had no idea!" Watch Lopez talk about Clarkson's emotional performance in the clip at top.

During her Late Show visit, Lopez also talked about her twins, Max and Emme, who recently turned 8 years old. When Meyers asked if they understood that their mom was rather famous, she said, "They know their dad [Marc Anthony] sings. They've seen us perform and they've seen me on TV, like on Idol now. I don't think they ever noticed before this year. I've done if for five years now," she said.

"Are they impressed?" Meyers asked.

"They don't care," she said. "I'm like 'Mommy needs to work,' and they're like, 'Why?' 'So we can eat and stuff. You know? Mommy's all alone and she needs to work,'" said Lopez. "That's why mommy has seven jobs," said Meyers.

Watch Lopez talk about her twins not caring about her being famous in the above video.