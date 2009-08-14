Jennifer Lopez: 60 Seconds of Style

InStyle Staff
Aug 14, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

Go behind the scenes of our cover girl's high-fashion shoot.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!