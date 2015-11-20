Jennifer Lawrence Was So Thrilled to Sleep That She Dislocated Her Toe

Even though attending movie premieres and traveling the globe to walk the red carpet looks glamorous, it can also be extremely draining. No one knows this better than Jennifer Lawrence, who has been on an intense whirlwind press tour for the final movie in the Hunger Games series, Mockingjay – Part 2, this past month. "It's exhausting. They pushed this show pony too far," she said on Conan Thursday night.

Lawrence got very little sleep due to the travel schedule taking her to a new country almost every day. And she finally caught a break on a long plane ride when she could get her first full night of sleep—but it didn't quite go as planned.

Host Conan O'Brien showed a video that the Oscar winner shared with him of the experience. In it, Lawrence bounces her entire body about in complete joy at the thought of uninterrupted sleep while on a large bed inside the airplane. However, her enthusiasm got the best of her: “I actually dislocated my toe. I dislocated my toe by hitting my own foot.” Oh, Jennifer!

Luckily, Lawrence could still manage to wear her strappy black heels (which she paired with her sheer black top and leather pants ensemble) despite the bruised toe, which she allowed O'Brien to inspect. Watch the full clip Lawrence shared in the video at top!