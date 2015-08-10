Jennifer Lawrence Visits Children’s Hospital in Montreal

In case you needed a reminder of how cool Jennifer Lawrence is, she provided one over the weekend by visiting a children’s hospital in Montreal.

In case you needed a reminder of how cool Jennifer Lawrence is, she provided one over the weekend. Shriners Hospital for Children shared these pictures from JLaw's visit to their Canadian treatment center. The center's Facebook page posted, "Jennifer Lawrence is in Montreal filming a new movie and she made time to visit some of our ShrinersCanada kids and staff Everyone had a great time. Of course she's well known for brightening the lives of kids who need it most. Last Christmas, Lawrence visited hospital in her native Louisville, Kentucky. She's in Montreal reprising her role as Mystique for X-Men Apocalypse, the third film in the rebooted X-Men franchise, and is due to hit theaters next May.

