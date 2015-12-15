Jennifer Lawrence Is Terrified of Aliens, Gets Deep with Stephen Colbert

We all know Jennifer Lawrence is a little kooky, but did you know she is also super deep? On Monday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she joined the host on a blanket to look up at the stars—well, the studio ceiling—and ask some really deep questions for a segment of "Big Questions with Even Bigger Stars."

"Do you think we can ever really be happy?" Colbert asked. "Only when you're a baby and you first discover your feet," Lawrence replied. "What do you think happens when you die?" Colbert also asked Lawrence: "I think they give your hospital bed to someone else."

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper Bring Their Parents as Dates to the Joy Premiere

Other things we found out about the star of Joy? Her favorite season is "A tie between Lobsterfest and Toyotathon." Would she rather be invisible or be able to fly? "Invisible. Then I could just say, 'I'm flying.' No one would be able to tell.” And how does she want to be buried when she dies? "Two words. Coffin. Bobsled."

RELATED: 13 Movies to Definitely See in December 2015

She also has a bit of an alien fear. "Based on history, when we find each other, we kill each other," Lawrence explained. "I don't feel like aliens are going to be like, 'Oh great! Let's get along.' They might not. They might want to destroy us. Have you seen a Tom Cruise movie? So sometimes I look up into the stars and I'm like, 'Oh wow… oh god…"

Watch Lawrence and Colbert share more deep thoughts in the clip above.