Jennifer Lawrence Shines in Dior's New Lipstick Campaign Video

There are many words that could describe Jennifer Lawrence, and "shy" certainly isn't one of them. That's why why the star couldn't be a more perfect fit for the Dior Addict #ShineDontBeShy campaign. To front the label's newest lip color formula, the star demonstrates her best use of a shiny magenta jue—the soon-to-be-released Be Dior shade, to be exact—which boasts a new hydra gel core to impart a mirror-like finish. Her ad may only be 20 seconds long, but that's just long enough to mesmerize and induce some serious makeup inspiration, at that. Watch Lawrence's stunning campaign in full above, then check out a few behind-the-scenes shots straight from the set below.

Courtesy

Courtesy

