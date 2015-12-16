Jennifer Lawrence Once Had a Big Crush on Seth Meyers, Really Wanted to Ask Him Out

Having a gorgeous, charming actress like Jennifer Lawrence have a crush on you wouldn't be a problem for most men, unless you were already taken. And that is exactly what happened a few years ago when Lawrence hosted Saturday Night Live and developed a huge crush on then head writer and Weekend Update host Seth Meyers during the week. It turns out, not checking if a man is already taken is a frequent problem for the Oscar winner.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, the Joy actress told him, “Years ago, I did SNL. You were working there, I don’t know what you did,” JLaw started. “I had a really big crush on you and so I had this whole plan, all week I was like, ‘He’s going to ask me out, he’s totally going to ask me out.’” As she was telling the wardrobe woman her plan, the woman let her know that Meyers was engaged. Plan aborted.

"It was so long ago I feel that I can tell you," she told Meyers. Meyers asked if she had any other celebrity crushes and Lawrence admitted giving Larry David her number, but he never got in touch. She said she had even texted her BFF Amy Schumer the other night ("Because I was... drinking wine") about her overwhelming David crush while watching Curb Your Enthusiasm. "I'm feeling a little less awesome about the crush," joked Meyers. "Don't! You guys have something special," said Lawrence.

However, she also didn't check if David was married so that could be the issue again. "Apparently I don't ask about these things! I would never go after another woman's man. I just always forget about Step 1: finding out if he already has a woman. I get so carried away with going to the delusion that we're in love," she said as the audience laughed.

"So if anyone meets you the first thing they should do out loud is say 'boyfriend,'" suggested Meyers. Lawrence pointed out that when she was crushing on Meyers he wasn't wearing an engagement ring. "I was not. You don't. You should though. Guys should wear one." "Oh my God, I'm like a predator!" she realized.

Watch more of Lawrence talk about her celebrity crushes in the clip above.