Jennifer Lawrence Got a Male Hunger Games Co-Star to Wear Her Crop Top

The Hunger Games cast members really are there for each other—especially when it comes to clothing. Earlier this week Liam Hemsworth talked about carrying Jennifer Lawrence's Valentino purse for her while they walked the Great Wall of China. And on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Josh Hutcherson told a story about the time Lawrence lent Woody Harrelson an item from her wardrobe.

When they were filming in Atlanta, a handful of the cast went over to Lawrence's apartment to hang out. But Harrelson apparently hadn't gotten the memo that it gets very hot in July in Georgia and showed up wearing what Hutcherson described as a "vegan wool giant sweater." Feeling overheated, Harrelson asked Lawrence if she had something he could change into. However, when Lawrence returned from her room, she told him, "All I have is a crop top."

Hutcherson explained, "That night basically turned into Woody running around in a crop top, taking off his dirty hippie sock and trying to put it in people's faces. It was a lot more fun than it sounds."

But it seems that this is pretty typical Harrelson behavior, according to Hutcherson. "Woody's just got this special quality about him. I don't know why," he said. "He has this ability to kind of just be in his own [world]. He's making eye contact, and you're like 'Hello? Hello? Earth to Woody!' but then he says some genius, really eloquent thing and you're like, 'Oh, you are there.'" Watch Hutcherson dish about his Hunger Games cast in the clip above.