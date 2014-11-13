Jennifer Lawrence Faces Her Biggest Fear and Sings on Television

Here's something to get you in the holiday spirit: Jennifer Lawrence terribly—albeit adorably—singing "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas." The star of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 stopped by The Late Show on Wednesday, where she admitted to host David Letterman, "I do not like singing in front of other people. That's, like, my biggest fear." Naturally, the conversation ended with Lawrence and Letterman croaking out the holiday classic.

Lawrence—who looked effortlessly stylish in a black Alexander Wang top and skirt paired with a black-and-white Balmain blazer—told Letterman that her fear of singing comes from being scarred from her childhood. ("I had a Southern mother who would just tell me I was amazing at everything and that I could do everything, but I can't," she joked.) During a school assembly, a young Lawrence sang the Burl Ives tune, much to the amusement and horror of her father who "laughed for the entire week."

The Oscar-winning actress, who described herself as "tone deaf," sings a song called "The Hanging Tree" in the latest Hunger Games installment. "I cried on set that day," she said of her number in the film, adding, "I still haven't heard it." While Letterman couldn't get her to sing a portion of "The Hanging Tree," he did get her to join in a hilarious, mocking duet of "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas." The best part? Their fist bump at the end! (But, hey, while Lawrence may not have a musical career ahead of her, she can always take over as host of The Late Show.) Hear them sing in the video above!

