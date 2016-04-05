Jennifer Hudson's Soulful Renditions of Children's Songs Will Blow You Away

James Corden has become known for singing on The Late Late Show—hello, Carpool Karaoke!—but he realized that getting the rights to air all those famous songs does cost CBS a lot of money. So for Monday night's show he decided to give his bosses a break and sing public domain songs that wouldn't cost a cent. And who better than Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson for duets to tunes like "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" and "London Bridge Is Falling Down"?

"I love singing public domain songs! I like to take a bath, light some candles, and skip to my Lou," Hudson explained as she arrived on the stage. After a stunning rendition of "Skip to My Lou," the duo performed "London Bridge" and a truly soulful version of "If You're Happy and You Know It." At one point Hudson did attempt to sing "Let It Go" from Frozen, but Corden immediately put a stop to it as that is a very, very expensive song. Click on the video at top to watch Hudson and Corden musical performances.

RELATED: The Top 14 Celebrities Who Starred on Broadway in 2015

During her Late Late Show appearance, Hudson also talked about American Idol's end. Corden asked if she ever wondered where she would be if she hadn't auditioned for the singing competition series.

"I think I would still be here some way shape or form. Everything is full circle. Now when I go to Idol, I was just there, it's all the same people," she said. "It's all the same tech crew and its the same people when I won my Oscar or when I won my Grammy. So it's kind of bizarre to see everything come full circle."

RELATED: Why You Won't Want to Miss Jennifer Hudson inThe Color Purple on Broadway

Watch Hudson discuss her American Idol past in the above clip.