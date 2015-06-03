Jennifer Hudson's New Video Proclaims Her Support for Marriage Equality

This week continues to be a big one for the LGBT community. First, Caitlyn Jenner made her glamorous public reveal, which was widely celebrated by other notable figures such as Laverne Cox. And now, Jennifer Hudson has thrown her hat into the ring of support with the release of the video for her new single, “I Still Love You.”

In the video, two men prepare to celebrate their wedding day while one of their fathers mulls over the decision to attend the festivities. The message of marriage equality is ultimately made clear when the dad arrives at the ceremony in the final moments of the video for the dance-inducing tune.

“I just think the concept was just powerful to go with such a positive song. It’s about love and everyone should have love and have the right to love who they want to love,” Hudson told MTV of the thought behind the music video. “I grew up surrounded by the gay community and I just want to make sure I show them the same support and this is my way of doing it.”

Of course, Hudson made sure the ceremony was held in the most fabulous way possible. Guests, including Manila Luzon, a finalist on Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, shimmied their way onto the dance floor while the champagne flowed.

