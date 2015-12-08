Jennifer Hudson Doesn't Try to Be Inspirational (but Can't Help It)

Jennifer Hudson is looked up to by so many people for her remarkable career path and spirit. As Stephen Colbert pointed out to her on The Late Show last night, "You're an inspirational figure to a lot of people. You've overcome tragedy in your life, you're a beautiful artist, you've worked very hard, you turned your life around losing 80 pounds." But then he asked the question we all often wonder: "Do you ever get tired of being inspirational?"

"I never realized that I was really that inspirational. I just like doing what I love. I don't believe in being boxed in and I love living life and I'm inspired seeing other people do what they love to do and somehow that seems to inspires others," she said. "I think it's a good thing and I feel if I can be a role model I want to be a good role model to help make a difference for somebody else, you know?" Good answer.

Colbert then asked if she ever gets tired of being fit. Hudson admitted: "I gave in to the chocolate before I got here." Coming from the world of television, she said she was always very aware of stepping in front of the camera and onto the red carpet and felt the need to constantly watch what she ate. But now that she is starring in The Color Purple on Broadway, she feels she has a bit more freedom with food. "On Broadway there is no camera, so I can have a little bit more chocolate," she said.

Hudson plays Shug Avery in the musical adaptation of the 1982 novel and said the character was different from any other role she has ever played. She shared that she was surprised when they offered her the part because "Shug is a glamour girl" and "sex kitten." Colbert then pulled out a small mirror and held it up to her face. "I have a spoiler alert for you," he said. "This is what you look like."

Watch Hudson talk about the her Broadway debut with Colbert in the video at top.