Jennifer Aniston, Sofía Vergara, and More Are Helping President Obama End Gun Violence

Hollywood wants you to know that we can end gun violence. Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Sofía Vergara, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore, Leslie Mann, and more are coming together for a new PSA for the nonprofit organization We Can End Gun Violence, and the results are truly moving.

The one-and-a-half minute clip is simple, but effective. These stars, along with President Obama and everyday citizens, say the words "We can end gun violence," over and over. Their words are interspersed with one another's, delivering the message that as a united front, we can put a stop to this problem, a fact that Obama echoes in the video. "When we come together, Americans can do anything," he says.

Additionally, the organization is encouraging more users to participate in the PSA by submitting a clip of themselves saying either "We can end," or "Gun violence." Watch the full PSA above, plus head over to wecanendgunviolence.org to get in on the movement.