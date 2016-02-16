Jenna Dewan Tatum Admits She Is a Major Justin Bieber Fan

It looks like Justin Bieber has another mega-fan on his hands! Jenna Dewan Tatum sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on today's episode of The Ellen Show, where she opened up to the host about her crush on the 21-year-old star.

It all started during a recent girls' night out, where she and her pals proceeded to fangirl over Bieber when they spotted him at the place where they were having drinks. The singer proceeded to serenade them with a song on the piano, and then asked Dewan Tatum to snap a selfie with her. "He was like, 'I want to send it to Chan. He's my man crush,'" she explained. "He's so sweet."

PHOTOS: 16 Times Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum Defined Relationship Goals

The married mom also talked about her Valentine's Day surprise from husband Channing Tatum—watch the video above to hear the story firsthand.