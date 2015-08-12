Jem And The Holograms - Official Trailer 2 (HD)

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] What are you working on? Well I am working on my greatest creation. I promise you'll see it when you're a little older. Okay? Okay. Have you ever wanted a secret Identity? [INAUDIBLE] Sing one of your songs. [MUSIC] How do I look? Oh my God. You're Internet famous. That's like the second best thing to being actually famous. I'm Jem. [MUSIC] Jem. This is exactly the artist that Starlight has been looking for. With a little help, of course. Woo! You're going to be famous! Yes! [SOUND] Ladies and gentlemen, the Internet sensation, Gem. [MUSIC] Who is Gem? We're getting reports. That's the number one trending topic on Twitter. [MUSIC] There's some Voices that are too special to keep hidden. Those are your father's words. So there we were, headed towards the unknown. And this is where it gets weird. [SOUND] Hey, hey. You've gotta see this. [SOUND] I thought you said your dad's inventions didn't work. [SOUND] [LAUGHTER] Oh my gosh. I'm a rock star. Where you go from here, that's up to you. Is this like a solo contract? It's exciting. [INAUDIBLE] Smile, and most important, look like you're having fun, but don't really have fun. Got it? Let me explain what's been going on. Explain what? That you wanna go solo? That's not how a family's supposed to act. [MUSIC] [APPLAUSE] The version of me that they want doesn't exist. You're under contract. The concert's going as planned. [MUSIC] Alright, then. Let's see what you were trying to tell me. [MUSIC] Time with family with the one's you love most, there's nothing more valuable than that. Even when the odd's seem impossible you need to trust the people you're closest to. I need to fix this. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] Showtime's energy [MUSIC] In my heart you'll always be my Jem.

