Jay Z Reminisces About His Early Rapping Days—Watch the "Embarrassing" Throwback Video

Apparently you can go home again, as Jay Z proved Tuesday night when he returned to his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y., for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Born and raised about 15 minutes from the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House (where Jimmy Kimmel has been taping this week's shows), Jay Z has come a long way. The host asked his guest: "If you told a 14-year-old Shawn Carter that his life would be a life of basketball teams, and private jets, and all that stuff, and I'm sure you have fancy appliances in your kitchen and stuff, would you have believed it?"

"No, absolutely not," the rapper said. "My goal was to have a gold album and I thought I was being crazy." Kimmel also shared an endearing clip of a young Jay Z during what the host believed to be the first time he rapped on TV. Watch the "very embarrassing" clip and Jay Z's reaction to it in the above video.

RELATED: See Jay Z Affectionately Embrace Beyoncé in This Adorable Photo

The "99 Problems" rapper also talked about his new music streaming service, Tidal, and the charity concert to benefit the New World Foundation that was taking place Tuesday night at the nearby Barclays Center. The lineup for the show included Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas, and Jay Z's wife, Beyoncé. Although the concert was sold out, Jay Z said he saved a few tickets for the entire audience. At the end of the broadcast Kimmel and Jay actually walked to the stadium and the rapper performed "Empire State of Mind." Watch it here: