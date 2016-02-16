Jason Sudeikis's Son Is Obsessed with Beyoncé and the "Single Ladies" Dance

While most people may be focused on Beyonce's new single "Formation" which dropped last weekend ahead of her Super Bowl performance, but Jason Sudeikis's nearly 2-year-old son, Otis, is still all about the "Single Ladies" dance. The actor, who currently stars in Race, told this to Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday. "He's doing the little 'Single Ladies' move. It's pretty adorable," said the proud dad. "That's a good entry move for a child," said Meyers.

However, like the rest of the world, Otis was also quite captivated with her halftime show performance. "He's watched it 45 times now," he said. The actor explained that Otis is especially drawn to what happens to a certain voluptuous part of Beyonce's body when she dances. "He's obsessed with her boobaloobas and the choreography that gets them going," Sudeikis explained. "In a resting state he's like, 'Where's mama [Olivia Wilde]?' but when she's getting down..." Plus with "Uptown Funk" being his favorite song, the combination was unstoppable. "And obviously he loves Chris Martin's politics. The three of those things combined," he joked.

Watch Sudeikis talk about his son loving Beyonce in the video above.