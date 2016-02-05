Jason Sudeikis Has "Beef" with Lionel Richie—Find Out Why

Like most people, Jason Sudeikis is a big fan of Lionel Richie. After all, this is the man who gave us the song "All Night Long." But the Race actor revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday that he does have some beef to pick with the legendary singer.

"He's an icon. He's amazing. My only beef with him is that anyone else sings on 'We Are the World.' Cause he starts it off and you're like 'This is the greatest thing I've ever heard' and then Michael Jackson's gettin' in there, screwing it up. Then [Bob] Dylan, Cyndi Lauper. You're like 'No!' He seems like a good soul. He likes to pass the ball around, I guess. Oh well." Watch Sudeikis explain his beef in the video above.

Well, aside from having some very strong views on large ensembles singing together, Sudeikis was talking about his new film, Race, which depicts the real life story of Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin during Hitler's reign. Sudeikis, who plays Owens's coach Larry Snyder, talked about how the production team had to rebuild Hitler's luxury box in the real stadium in Berlin, which raised a few eyebrows. Watch him talk about his new film in the clip below.