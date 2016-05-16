Here’s Why Jason Sudeikis Is “Excited” for His 2-Year-Old Son to Be a Big Brother

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde announced back in April that she is pregnant with their second child, and this movie star dad already can’t wait for his 2-year-old son Otis to have another kid in the family. “I’m excited for him to be a big brother, for sure,” Sudeikis told the Today show.

“It will be good to get him to share more of the spotlight, the attention,” he said. With the complete adoration of his celebrity mom and dad, it’s clear that Otis is one lucky kid. Another reason this adorable tot is blessed? He was treated to an early screening of his dad’s new movie, Angry Birds.

“We can’t get him to sit down to watch anything other than Beyoncé videos, but he sat in my lap the whole time in a screening room and the very first time my character spoke he just kind of looked up at me. He was like, ‘Dada? Dada?’” Sudeikis said. “It was adorable.”

Snapping lessons. ❤️ A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 1, 2016 at 10:45pm PST

RELATED: Olivia Wilde's Son Has an Adorable "Psychadelic Meltdown"

With a 2-year-old on his hands and another on the way, this proud dad is sure to have plenty of precious moments to come.