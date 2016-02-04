Jason Sudeikis and Oliva Wilde Have Very Non-Traditional Valentine's Day Plans

There's no question that Oliva Wilde is gorgeous, which is a fact that doesn't escape her fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

The star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday, where he dished on his better half. "You all are a beautiful couple," DeGeneres said, which was met with a hilarious response from Sudeikis. "She's carrying the bulk of that weight," he said. "She's my invisibility cloak, no one notices me when I walk in the room. They're like, 'Oh my gosh, she has a stalker! Who's that guy? Protect her! Save her!'"

The television host then asked him if he had anything special planned for Valentine's Day with Wilde. "I mean, every girl's dream—we're going to go to the NBA All-Star weekend," he said, adding that it's in Toronto, Canada, this year. "I'm playing in the celebrity All-Star game." But, the actor also revealed this may be his last athletic hurrah. "I haven't played basketball in over a year and half, I have a herniated disc," he added. "So it could be a swan-song for me. But we're going to go up there and watch the dunk contest, the three-point, then watch the game."

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis and Son Otis Have the Most Adorable Boys' Night at L.A. Clippers Game

Watch the full interview above to hear what Sudeikis had to say about taking the couple's adorable 1-year-old son, Otis, to his first NBA game.