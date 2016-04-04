Jason Derulo Takes Rick James's "Superfreak" to New Levels on This Week's Lip Sync Battle

We've never seen Jason Derulo quite like this. The "If It Ain't Love" singer swapped his signature fedora for a long wig when he took the stage to perform Rick James's "Superfreak" on this week's Lip Sync Battle, and from looks of the sneak peek, his hair isn't the only way he channeled the '80s artist.

Facing off against Katharine McPhee, Derulo took a cue from the James's "Superfreak" music video, dressing in a tight black bedazzled jumpsuit that features silver lightning bolts along the sides. The revealing ensemble just enhances his killer dance moves, which include (but are not limited to) spirit fingers and some pretty sexy hip thrusts.

Watch Derulo kill it in the short clip above, and be sure to catch his performance this Thursday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET.