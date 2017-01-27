Your Favorite Social Media Star Is the New Face of Bulgari

"The most unforgettable piece of jewelry I ever received was a ring passed down from my grandmother after she passed away. It's like having a piece of her everywhere I go," 25-year-old model Jasmine Sanders tells InStyle of her love for exquisite charms.

You may know Sanders for her ability to play muse to makeup legend Pat McGrath or share the Snapchat spotlight with Kim Kardashian. It's also likely you're one of 2.1 million (and counting) Instagram fiends that follow her moniker, Golden Barbie. But the German-born and South Carolina-raised talent is now giving you one more answer to Who is Jasmine Sanders? Bulgari's new Digital Ambassador.

"I remember going through my grandmother's jewelry with my mom and hearing all the different stories behind the truly unique pieces [she] had and how connected she was with them," she adds. Sanders, who credits diamond chokers as the one accessory to instantly boost her confidence, says she fell in love with the Italian accessory master's shine.

"It is not just a visionary brand, it also represents a larger than life style that balances glamour with indulgence," she says, alluding to the aesthetic of her jewelry campaign, photographed by Michael Avedon.

Like that of Kardashian, it's Sanders's indulgent, playful sense of self on social media that keeps her follower count growing. The secret's simple, too. "To get the perfect Instagram selfie, you have to make sure you are the focus," she suggests. "Try to find a neutral background, and natural lighting is always the best."

As for who you can expect her to fan girl over, it's not surprising. "I really love following Naomi Campbell because she's a living legend and I continuously find inspiration in her," she says. "I also love to follow Adriana Lima because not only are her photos amazing, she kills it at kickboxing. It keeps me motivated to see her working out and working hard."

Watch Sanders's new Bulgari campaign video above—and scroll down for more images.

