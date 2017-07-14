This Is the Best Game of Thrones Makeup Tutorial of All Time

Looks like we're not the only ones completely thrilled by Game of Thrones coming back into our lives on Sunday night.

Jamie Greenberg, woman after our own hearts, first of her name, and makeup artist to stars like Rashida Jones and Kaley Cuoco among many others, filmed the most glorious Game of Thrones-inspired beauty tutorial that practically had us cackling at our desks. Sure, a lot of GoT beauty tutorials exist online, but Greenberg's is probably the one most accurate to the Westeros universe. Rather than teaching us how to create an intricate braided updo or fill in our eyebrows to mirror Khaleesi's perfect set, the pro creates a full face using items that would realistically be found in Mereen—or wherever Daenerys ends up this season.

We don't want to spoil the hilarity for you—we know how angry Game of Thrones fans get over spoilers—but Greenberg's kit for this specific look includes ash, blood from a vagrant, ground up rocks and chicken bones, and an actual fish. Hit play on the above video to see Greenberg's handiwork in action. Long may she reign.