Jamie Foxx's Adorable Daughter Knows How to Pose

Having a famous dad can seriously amp up your childhood photo album cred. Jamie Foxx appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to show off pictures he took of his charming 6-year-old daughter Annalise at the Grammys in February, where she met Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and Madonna!

When Kimmel asked about the double peace sign gesture that the tyke flashes in each image, Foxx explained, “My daughter trademarked it. That’s her thing. She’s been doing that since she was like 2 and a half or 3!”

Out of all the famous faces at the award show, Annalise was most excited to meet Madonna. “She goes up to [her] and says, ‘I think your performance was the best!’” Madge replied, “Good taste,” and then struck a pose with his daughter for a photo.

Foxx was on the show to promote his upcoming album Hollywood, and performed the single “You Changed Me,” featuring Chris Brown. “I went to college on a classical piano scholarship, so I wanted to do music the whole time,” Foxx said. “But I just fell into movies. … Music is the only thing that makes me nervous. I want people to dig it. I really take it seriously.”

Watch Foxx's interview—and see his daughter’s adorable photos—by clicking on the video at top.

