James Van Der Beek's First Kiss Was with One of the Pink Ladies from Grease

James Van Der Beek was breaking hearts long before Dawson's Creek. The actor appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed that his first kiss was with one of the Pink Ladies from a school production of Grease. (He played Danny Zuko, naturally.) "I was 13. It was in the handicap bathroom. Because I was a romantic, even then," the CSI: Cyber star joked.

When Corden pushed to see if the lucky lady had been playing Sandy, Van Der Beek confessed it was Frenchy. The host approved: "That's who you want to have your first kiss with." As he dished about his formative years, Van Der Beek revealed his difficulties fitting in as a teenager. "I played football and baseball and did theater," he said. "So at the lunchroom nobody knew what table I was allowed to sit at." We think Joey Potter would have gladly made some room.

