James Franco Directs a Steamy Short Film for Gucci

Just call James Franco the man of many projects! His latest? Directing a a short film that turns the spotlight on Gucci's new Techno Color Sunglasses Collection. The multitalented actor, director, writer, and published poet also stars in the ad for the Italian luxury label, showing off the brand's spring/summer 2014 sunglass collection. This isn't the first time Franco has worked with Gucci. He is currently the face of the label's eyewear, and has previously appeared in campaigns for Gucci's men's fragrances and their made-to-measure tailoring.

Titled "Techno Color Sunglasses," the film features Franco alongside gorgeous Italian model Natalia Bonifacci, and was shot at the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, California. The campaign video features the pair getting cozy in a seriously of luxuriously shot moments—sipping on drinks, taking a dip in the pool, and driving off into the sun in a retro sports car, all while wearing their Gucci sunnies. Check out Franco's full video for the brand above.

