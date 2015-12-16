James Corden Remixes "Drag Me Down" for One Direction Carpool Karaoke

James Corden is the gift to One Direction fandom that keeps on giving.

Though the band is officially on hiatus, the Late Late Show host recorded a Carpool Karaoke segment with the boys when they appeared on the show earlier this month. (You know, the time Harry Styles lost a game of Tattoo Roulette and got inked live on television.)

This latest edition of Carpool Karaoke contains a number of gems, including Liam Payne discovering that Louis Tomlinson kept turning his seat heater on (“My ass is on fire!”), the former blaming Styles for stealing his “seatbelt hole,” and Niall Horan saying he’d marry Selena Gomez in a game of Sleep with/Marry/Cruise.

Musically speaking, Corden treated fans to a makeshift music video for “No Control” when he choreographed the boys in coordinating denim jackets to create the ’90s boy band aesthetic they’ve always eschewed. (The track hails from their fourth album, Four, and was made a DIY single when fans aggressively campaigned to get it radio play.) Also, Corden remixed “Drag Me Down” with a rap verse interlude, and impressed his fellow carpoolees with a high note in “Best Song Ever” that rivaled Payne’s own. Check it out above, and see the music video in GIF form below.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.