James Corden Parodies Game of Thrones’s Hall of Faces with Help from the Cast

The Game of Thrones Season 6 premiere is almost upon us, and James Corden brought four of the show’s biggest stars together for one hilarious spoof. In an extended clip from Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the host appears on the wall of heads along with Lena Headey (Cersei), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Alfie Allen (Theon), and Iwan Rheon (Ramsay) and tries to squash his boredom by getting the group to play a game.

Corden tries to get Cersei and Daenerys to play “I Spy,” but the round quickly ends when there’s nothing in sight other than heads. The late-night TV host gets the cast on board to order a pizza (Ramsay jokes that Theon might need "extra sausage"), but the plan is nixed when he remembers he doesn’t have any hands.

We waited anxiously for Kit Harington to appear as his character, Jon Snow, to no avail. “Jon Snow, what about you? You still up?” Corden asked. “Huh, guess you really are dead.”

Watch the full hilarious video above and mark your calendars for the show’s return on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.