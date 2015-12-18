James Corden Brings "Joy to the World" with Christmas Carpool Karaoke

It's the holiday season, and James Corden is feeling festive.

Thursday’s Late Late Show opened with a surprise Christmas-themed supercut, one which revealed that Corden has been secretly enlisting the guests of his midsize sedan in singing “Joy to the World” in anticipation of the holiday season.

The result is a cheerful celebration with something for everyone: Carrie Underwood, Stevie Wonder, Justin Bieber, Iggy Azalea, Jason Derulo, Rod Stewart, and One Direction—with Harry Styles bopping around in a Santa hat—all make appearances, as does Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts, who opened the sketch along with Corden. Check it out above.

