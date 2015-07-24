Jake Gyllenhaal's Deepest Secret Gets Accidentally Revealed on Late Night

Jake Gyllenhaal continued his rounds of promotional appearances for Southpaw on Thursday and stopped by Late Night to chat with Seth Meyers. But apparently his looks at these events have been deceiving.

As Meyers prepared to introduce his next guest after Gyllenhaal left the stage, the host noticed that the actor had left his cell phone behind on his chair. Cameras followed Meyers as he went backstage and down a long hallway to return it to the dressing room reserved for celebrity guests. But he forgot the golden rule about asking before entering. To be fair, he did knock, but then opened the door before getting a reply.

Meyers froze in the doorway when he saw Gyllenhaal gently placing a wig on a mannequin head, revealing a shiny, hairless noggin! Don't worry, Jake: Bald is beautiful. Click the video above to watch the hilariously awkward sketch.

