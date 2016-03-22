Jake Gyllenhaal Did Not Do Well at His Lord of the Rings Audition

Nowadays it's hard to imagine Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal auditioning for a role and getting turned down, but once upon a time (well, in the late '90s) he was a young struggling actor trying out for parts like much of Hollywood. "Yeah, there were so many bad ones," he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday.

Apparently, his audition for Lord of the Rings was especially bad. Fallon was unsure about the character he would've played. "Frodo," Gyllenhaal clarified. "What do you mean? Have you seen my feet?!"

The Demolition star recalled getting a conference call with about 14 agents who told him about the film trilogy and how excited they were for him to potentially get the role. "And when they said they need a hobbit we thought, 'JAKE!'" Gyllenhaal said, impersonating them.

But even though the agents thought he'd be perfect for the role, director Peter Jackson did not. It didn't help that part of his audition scenes only had stage directions and no lines. And because Gyllenhaal didn't quite understand the situation he simply pantomimed finding a ring inside a container. And when it came time for a part with dialogue: Unfortunately, no one had told Gyllenhaal that he needed to do a British accent. "Jackson was like, 'Fire your agents,'" the actor said.

Gyllenhaal's audition for the "classic film" Dude, Where's My Car? was another that didn't go so well—largely due to the odd accent he chose to use. "Yeah, I auditioned for a lot of classics I'm not in," he added. Watch Gyllenhaal do his Dude accent and talk LOTR in the video above.