All the Questions I Have About Jaden Smith’s “Batman” Video

Jaden. What? Don’t get me wrong—I’m lovin’ your new music video. I’m loving the hazy Hollywood vibes. I’m loving the fact that your BFF Moises Arias directed it (bros 4eva). I’m loving the opening scene with the cotton candy sunrise, the many locales, the duel with the Other Batman that left me on the edge of my seat, the new song. I’m loving it all! I just … I … *Camila Cabello voice* I have questions.

Let’s dive right in, shall we?

1. Why did you wake up screaming like that? Why are you in a field? Why do you have a drink?

2. The “Batman Signal.” It’s not the Batman Signal, it’s the letter M. What does it mean??

3. Why is your friend sitting in a school desk?

4. Who’s Alfred? Why does he have two phones? How did that phone call go?

5. WHAT ARE YOU DOING RIDING IN A CAR WITH THE DOORS OPEN, THAT’S DANGEROUS?

6. Did you or did you not wear this suit to Kimye’s wedding?

7. At 2:02, are you PEEING?

8. What are you burning here?

9. Why did you ask me if I’m stupid? I’m hurt.

10. Who’s that girl you hugged for all of .5 of a second and is she the same one riding in your passenger seat?

11. This may be a legal thing, but why did you censor Spider Man's face? He’s already wearing a mask.

12. :( Why did Superman, Spider Man, and the Other Batman have to do you like that?? :( :(

If you could let me know, that would be great. Thanks, Jaden.