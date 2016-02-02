Jacob Tremblay Admits He Skipped a Line of People to Meet Leonardo DiCaprio on Ellen

If there's one winner so far this awards season, it would have to be Jacob Tremblay. The nine-year-old cutie has quickly become everyone's favorite rising star thanks to his adorable interviews and his pretty incredible dance moves. And he's not done winning us over yet. The Room actor visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he chatted about his favorite subject in school (recess!), his hot dad, and, most importantly, how he met Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2016 SAG Awards .

"I noticed Leonardo DiCaprio right in the chair behind us, so then I just walked straight up to him," Tremblay tells DeGeneres. "I noticed a huge line of people trying to meet him, and I was just, like, 'Oh, I'm a kid, so I can skip it,' so I skipped it and I said hi." His bold move to skip the line defnitely paid off—he and DiCaprio took a super cute selfie together, too (below).

This just happened!!! I finally met #leonardodicaprio #sagawards A photo posted by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on Jan 30, 2016 at 6:20pm PST

RELATED: Jacob Tremblay Meets Leonardo DiCaprio at the SAG Awards and Their Photo Is Too Cute

Watch the full interview above to hear more about what he says to say about his future career, what he'll be wearing to the Oscars, and more.