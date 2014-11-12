It's Finally Here! See the First Teaser Trailer for Insurgent

Your first look at Shailene Woodley in the second installment of the Divergent series, Insurgent, is finally here! The first official teaser trailer for the movie arrived today, and it made us seriously excited.

It opens with Tris, Woodley's character, in what is now a post-apocalyptic Chicago. We see her mom, Natalie (who is played by Ashley Judd), call out to her daughter from a house that suddenly bursts into flames and gets sucked off the ground. Tris then launches into a mad chase after the building as the words "The world will never be the same" flashes on the screen. Considering that Natalie died at the end of the first Divergent movie, this new teaser trailer has further piqued our interest in seeing what goes down in the second installment. Is it March 20 yet? Watch the trailer by clicking the play button above!

