It's Cocktail Hour! InStyle's Beauty Team Shares Their Favorite Product Cocktails

No, we're not talking those kinds of cocktails—though it is Friday, so by all means indulge. Today, InStyle beauty editor Sheryl George and associate beauty editor Marianne Mychaskiw held a Facebook Live broadcast to talk about product cocktailing, which is a technique you probably do already. "With beauty cocktails, it's all about mixing a couple of products and layering them so you basically get a customized product," George explains. This involves mixing different shades of foundation to get a perfect match to your skin, blending a few lipsticks together, layering different hair products, and the list goes on. Each of our editors shared a few of their favorite cocktails, spanning from skin and body to makeup and hair, along with a few expert tips sprinkled along the way. Hit play on the video above to get all the details on beauty cocktailing, then scroll down to shop the list of every product mentioned below.

Sheryl's Cocktails

Skin: L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Day Lotion SPF 30 ($18; target.com), Dr. Brandt Power Dose Vitamin C Serum ($69; sephora.com).

Foundation: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation ($44; nordstrom.com), Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel Illuminating Fluid ($48; nordstrom.com).

Hair: R+Co Motorcycle Gel ($26; birchbox.com), Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment ($27; sephora.com).

Blush: Philosophy Take a Deep Breath Cushion Color for Cheeks in 5.5 ($30; ulta.com), Almay Smart Shade Blush in Coral ($10; drugstore.com).

Marianne's Cocktails

Body: Too Faced Royal Oil ($35; toofaced.com), Archipelago Botanicals Soy Lotion Milk ($25; drugstore.com).

Lash: Benefit They're Real Tinted Lash Primer ($24; sephora.com), Givenchy Noir Couture Mascara ($33, sephora.com), Eyeko Black Magic Mascara ($25; nordstrom.com).

Lip: Lipstick Queen Saint Lip Tint in Pinky Nude ($24; nordstrom.com), Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Liner in Sebastian ($16; nordstrom.com), Sisley Phyto Lip Twist in #1 ($50; nordstrom.com).