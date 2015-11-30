It Takes Two: Mary-Kate Olsen Weds Olivier Sarkozy

The former child star and fashion mogul said, "I do" over the holiday weekend.

Show Transcript

We've seen an Olsen twin walk down the aisle before in Full House. [MUSIC] Stop the wedding! But unlike Michelle Tanner, no one objected to the marriage of Mary Kate Olsen and her beau of three years, Olivier Sarkozy. Olsen's TV dad, Bob Saget, confirmed the wedding bell rumors on NBC's Today Show. I was not invited, but I'm very happy and I sent a mazel tov Text. You did? As a Lutheran minister character. So we say who we're talking about. Yeah we should, Mary-Kate got married. Mary-Kate Olsen. She did, she did. And I'm very happy, I love her very much and I hope that they're happy. The two tied the knot in an intimate Manhattan ceremony in front of about 50 guests, who were treated to cocktails, dinner, and our favorite speculate centerpiece, bowls and bowls of cigarettes They're not doing anything wrong. This is the second marriage for Sarkozy, a French banker and a half brother of former French president, Nicolas Sarkozy. It's Olsen's first.

We've seen an Olsen twin walk down the aisle before in Full House. [MUSIC] Stop the wedding! But unlike Michelle Tanner, no one objected to the marriage of Mary Kate Olsen and her beau of three years, Olivier Sarkozy. Olsen's TV dad, Bob Saget, confirmed the wedding bell rumors on NBC's Today Show. I was not invited, but I'm very happy and I sent a mazel tov Text. You did? As a Lutheran minister character. So we say who we're talking about. Yeah we should, Mary-Kate got married. Mary-Kate Olsen. She did, she did. And I'm very happy, I love her very much and I hope that they're happy. The two tied the knot in an intimate Manhattan ceremony in front of about 50 guests, who were treated to cocktails, dinner, and our favorite speculate centerpiece, bowls and bowls of cigarettes They're not doing anything wrong. This is the second marriage for Sarkozy, a French banker and a half brother of former French president, Nicolas Sarkozy. It's Olsen's first.