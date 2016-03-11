Isla Fisher Snuck Her Husband's Ali G Costume into the Oscars in Her Spanx

Apparently, Isla Fisher is quite the smuggler, though a very reticent one. Her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, recently put her under a lot of pressure by asking her to sneak his Ali G costume into the Oscars—and she managed to do so using her Spanx!

Against the wishes of Academy producers, Cohen wanted to present an award while in character, Fisher explained on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! So in order to get the costume past security and the metal detectors, Fisher slipped the giant yellow glasses, a hat, a glove, and a fake beard inside her Spanx. "You're used to taking hair off down there to go to events instead of adding considerable amount of beard," she joked. "And then I had to fit the yellow glasses ... so it was a challenge to sit down."

RELATED: Isla Fisher Just Chopped 10 Inches Off of Her Hair

Fisher then shared a video of her applying Cohen's fake beard in the Oscar bathroom. "I am really stressed out actually while I was doing this," she explained. "I'm really scared of authority. I'm a real goody two-shoes."

As they got down to the wire, she went out to explain to people who were outside the stall that Cohen was experiencing stomach issues. "So I had to lie to everyone which made me feel really guilty. And then they gave me all these Tums and I thought it looks suspicious so I had to eat them," she said. "And then Jennifer Garner's knocking on the door to go to the bathroom, and Sacha's in there—and it was just so stressful!"

RELATED: See Isla Fisher's Changing Looks

Miraculously, Cohen made it out just in time, in full Ali G gear, to present an award with Olivia Wilde.

So how did she celebrate her triumphant smuggling act? "I went straight to the bar," she said. She deserved it!

Watch Fisher talk about sneaking Ali G. into the Oscars in the clip above.