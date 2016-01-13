Isaac Mizrahi's Favorite Film? The "Funny" Rosemary's Baby

Rosemary's Baby, the 1968 film starring Mia Farrow and directed by Roman Polanski, is iconic in many ways, the fashion and beauty depicted at the time chief among them.

"I went to see this movie, and I remember that, visually, it was so arresting, so fabulous to look at," Isaac Mizrahi says of the picture, about a young woman in New York who gets unknowingly impregnated by the devil. The designer is just one of the tastemakers sharing their favorite movies with InStyle and Fandango for a glam edition of the ticket retailer's web series, "I Love Movies."

In the film, Farrow can be seen in every chic clothing item from the late '60s, including a plaid, maxi-style kilt and a Peter Pan-collared mini dress. (It's also where the actress first showed off her now-iconic pixie—which she cut herself, the world recently learned.) "I love the accessibility of these crazy little things," Mizrahi says. "You wore these tiny little babydolls with tights and Mary Janes if you were a 30-year-old woman...[The characters] were eccentric, they were strange, but somehow everybody in New York at that time just looked like that."

Everett Collection\Mondadori Portfolio

And, he says, it's a sensibility that's lost on today's sartorial set. "When you think about how we've evolved stylistically, we don't have a sense of humor anymore, and I mourn that," he says. "People are not allowed to be as kooky as they were in the '60s and '70s."

For more from Mizrahi, including why he maintains Rosemary's Baby isn't a horror movie, watch the video above, and check back here weekly to watch style setters like InStyle's own Ariel Foxman, Empire costume designer Paolo Nieddu, and more talk about the movies they love.