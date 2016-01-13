Isaac Mizrahi's Favorite Film? The "Funny" Rosemary's Baby

Jennifer Merritt
Jan 13, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

Rosemary's Baby, the 1968 film starring Mia Farrow and directed by Roman Polanski, is iconic in many ways, the fashion and beauty depicted at the time chief among them. 

"I went to see this movie, and I remember that, visually, it was so arresting, so fabulous to look at," Isaac Mizrahi says of the picture, about a young woman in New York who gets unknowingly impregnated by the devil. The designer is just one of the tastemakers sharing their favorite movies with InStyle and Fandango for a glam edition of the ticket retailer's web series, "I Love Movies."

RELATED: Olivia Palermo's Favorite Movie Involves a Very Stylish Socialite

In the film, Farrow can be seen in every chic clothing item from the late '60s, including a plaid, maxi-style kilt and a Peter Pan-collared mini dress. (It's also where the actress first showed off her now-iconic pixie—which she cut herself, the world recently learned.)  "I love the accessibility of these crazy little things," Mizrahi says. "You wore these tiny little babydolls with tights and Mary Janes if you were a 30-year-old woman...[The characters] were eccentric, they were strange, but somehow everybody in New York at that time just looked like that."

Everett Collection\Mondadori Portfolio

And, he says, it's a sensibility that's lost on today's sartorial set. "When you think about how we've evolved stylistically, we don't have a sense of humor anymore, and I mourn that," he says. "People are not allowed to be as kooky as they were in the '60s and '70s."

RELATED: The Truth Behind Mia Farrow's Iconic Pixie

For more from Mizrahi, including why he maintains Rosemary's Baby isn't a horror movie, watch the video above, and check back here weekly to watch style setters like InStyle's own Ariel Foxman, Empire costume designer Paolo Nieddu, and more talk about the movies they love. 

Show Transcript

Hi, my name is Isaac Mizrahi and my favorite movie is Rosemary's Baby. I think that all good movies are based on a kind of emotional connection that you make with a Story and I went to see this movie and I remember that visually it was arresting, so fabulous to look at. Which is what made me love it automatically. Just the period of it, the perfection of the 1960's. Then suddenly you're dealing with this kind of subject matter of Rosemary being raped by the devil and carrying his child, but it's funny. And I think that's where it really kind of broke back barriers. I can't think of many funny horror movies before Rosemary's Baby and I still maintain that it's not necessarily in the genre of horror, it's just It's in the genre of masterpiece. I look at it as my education about that period in that part of the world. You know? There's a wonderful scene where she's listening to a record, and she's wearing a black cashmere turtleneck and this wonderful kind of maxi plaid kilt to the ground. But I just love the accessibility of these crazy little things. You know, you wore these, like, Tiny little baby dolls with like tights and mary janes if you were like a 30 year old woman and there's lots of natty looking suits and neat little dresses with big hair. They were eccentric. They were strange, but somehow everybody in New York at that time just looked like that. And when you think about the way we've evolved stylistically and how We don't have the kind of sense of humor any more. And I mourn that, I mourn that a lot, how people are not allowed to be as kooky as they were in the 1960s and 70s. The other thing I've gotten out of this movie in terms of who I am as a fashion designer is the idea of casting. Any time I have a dress that I need to show It takes me forever to figure out who is gonna wear it because the model just brings the thing to life in the same way that Mia Farrow brought these words to life in the script and the role. I think a model brings a dress to life and if it's not brought to life in the right way it's stillborn. The thing about this movie that holds true in my life, more than any particular part of it, like the physical part of it or the emotional content, is the rigor with which Roman Polanski made the movie. Every second of it, every inch of it, right? You can't find fault with it. It's flawless. And that's kind of how I like to think of what I do. I like to think that it is also flawless. My name is Issac Mizrahi and I love movies. That's a wrap. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!