Introducing Tiffany T : With Harley Vera Newton

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Living in New York it's really important to invest in versatile pieces. I like to wear a big sweater and jeans when I'm running around the city to meetings, when I'm traveling. It's just a really safe go to uniform so it's a real staple for me. Seeing as the sweater and jeans are just more comfortable, more casual, wearing the bracelet. Just makes it a little bit more pulled together. They can also be really pretty and elegant at night worn with a different look more of a cocktail look. For an event I really love a little dress. It's kind of my go to. My whole closet is full of little dresses. Anything a little bit vintage inspired I love. For an evening look like this You can go for a more refined bracelet. You can go for a little bit of a sparkle. I really love pairing the earrings with the little color. I think it's just really fun and ties it together and it's nice to have a little sparkle on the ear. In the fall I love to layer. I love to throw a big coat over a little dress. Think that works really well, because it's a great transitional look. You can wear it day to night, and you're comfortable in the coat all day. But then you have your little dress for the evening on underneath. This coat is really comfortable. It also has a modern look with a cropped sleeve. When you're layering, you can also layer with jewelry, so it's fun to play with necklaces. It's fun to play with bracelets, add a ring. They're really modern pieces. I'm a huge vintage fan, so it's nice to have a more modern graphic piece to just sort of update the whole look. So some people would be a little bit scared to wear white in the winter. It's something that you can really have fun with. It's a little bit daring, but really it's just fun. Wearing two bold cuffs can be a little unexpected, but I think when you're wearing a really monochromatic look like this, you can really go for it. It's a very bold look, and I think pairing it with the double cuff looks really nice and strong. When you're investing in a piece of jewelry, everyone wants something that looks great with a lot of different looks for a lot of different occasions Once I find a piece of jewelry that I love, I live in it. I wear it again and again and again [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Living in New York it's really important to invest in versatile pieces. I like to wear a big sweater and jeans when I'm running around the city to meetings, when I'm traveling. It's just a really safe go to uniform so it's a real staple for me. Seeing as the sweater and jeans are just more comfortable, more casual, wearing the bracelet. Just makes it a little bit more pulled together. They can also be really pretty and elegant at night worn with a different look more of a cocktail look. For an event I really love a little dress. It's kind of my go to. My whole closet is full of little dresses. Anything a little bit vintage inspired I love. For an evening look like this You can go for a more refined bracelet. You can go for a little bit of a sparkle. I really love pairing the earrings with the little color. I think it's just really fun and ties it together and it's nice to have a little sparkle on the ear. In the fall I love to layer. I love to throw a big coat over a little dress. Think that works really well, because it's a great transitional look. You can wear it day to night, and you're comfortable in the coat all day. But then you have your little dress for the evening on underneath. This coat is really comfortable. It also has a modern look with a cropped sleeve. When you're layering, you can also layer with jewelry, so it's fun to play with necklaces. It's fun to play with bracelets, add a ring. They're really modern pieces. I'm a huge vintage fan, so it's nice to have a more modern graphic piece to just sort of update the whole look. So some people would be a little bit scared to wear white in the winter. It's something that you can really have fun with. It's a little bit daring, but really it's just fun. Wearing two bold cuffs can be a little unexpected, but I think when you're wearing a really monochromatic look like this, you can really go for it. It's a very bold look, and I think pairing it with the double cuff looks really nice and strong. When you're investing in a piece of jewelry, everyone wants something that looks great with a lot of different looks for a lot of different occasions Once I find a piece of jewelry that I love, I live in it. I wear it again and again and again [MUSIC]