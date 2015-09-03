WATCH: This Is How Burberry Makes Their Coveted Cashmere Scarves 

Although the recent temperatures may scream summer, cold weather is definitely on the horizon. Which is one of the many reasons why we’re excited about the launch of Burberry’s Scarf Bar. The British luxury brand is offering up a new, customizable way to create the perfect scarf for the first time in their history.

Offering up a new range of colors, prints, and monogramming options, the scarf bar brings personalization of these iconic scarves to a whole new level.

In the film above, the expert craftsmanship of the scarves is revealed, beginning with the intricate process of transforming the raw cashmere at a Scottish mill into the finished product.

Customize your own at burberry.com

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Runway Looks from Burberry's Fall 2015 Collection