How Top Chef's Gail Simmons Deals with Negative Feedback

Alexis Bennett
Sep 03, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Gail Simmons might be a celebrated culinary expert, but the notoriety doesn't come without naysayers. In the above video interview, Simmons elaborates on how to ignore negative comments and continue to succeed.

The Top Chef judge admits that though she has paid attention to negative feedback in the past, she believes that those who only had bad things to say about Top Chef continued to watch the TV show—and, even more importantly, they were still engaging with the Food Network stars. She didn't see the negativity as a loss, but instead she looked at the bigger picture to see the positive side. And when it comes to responding to the noise Simmons admits, "I'm never going to throw that negativity back; it does nothing for anyone." Instead of putting energy into their comments she suggests focusing on your future. "You can't go back in time, so you might as well keep forging ahead." Watch the full interview above.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] When you wrote about dealing with negativity, you said, I still win even is you don't like what I did. Can you expand on that? What I found was so interesting was that I get these comments online. Things like, I can't believe you, you have no credibility. You were totally wrong, I'm never watching the show again. But our ratings were going up and up and up. And for every negative comment, I got two or three positive comments. That people were responding to what I was saying and were really responding to this show. There's always gonna be naysayers who are out to get you and to pull you down. But the truth is, even if if makes you angry and you're yelling at your TV screen, you're still watching and you're still engaging with us. And that's my job. I'm never going to throw that negativity back, it does nothing for anyone. I'm never gonna regret the decisions I make, because it's useless. You can't go back in time, so you might as well keep forging ahead.

