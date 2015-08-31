Top Chef's Gail Simmons Explains How to Stand Out in a Male-Dominated Industry

Women have made a lot of progress when it comes to gaining equal rights, but gender-based societal obstacles have still not completely disappeared. Gail Simmons knows exactly what it's like to work in a male-dominated business, and she has learned what it takes to succeed in such environments.

The Top Chef judge isn't one to run from a challenge, and instead embraces them in order to continue to move forward. In the video at the top Simmons admits that there were things that she couldn't do. "I couldn't lift the 20-gallon stock pot. I needed assistance, but I was determined to still do the best I can." Pushing through that added pressure is what helped the culinary expert thrive even in kitchens where she was the only woman. Watch the full interview above.

