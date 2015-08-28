Gail Simmons Discusses the Importance of Being Yourself

Gail Simmons didn't find success by following in the footsteps of others. In the above video, the celebrated chef tells The Interview host, Amy Palmer, that on her journey to the top it was important to stay in tune with herself. It's as simple as looking at the doors present in your life and walking through them.

"Everyone has their own path and their own adventure," Simmons says, and her career is a reflection of that advice. While it's fine to find inspiration from others, at the end of the day the most successful individuals are those who follow their own intuition. Her advice to up and coming entrepreneurs: "When anyone says I want to be the next Gail Simmons or the next you, there's no such thing, and that's OK."

