Gail Simmons on the Unexpected Path that Led to Her Rewarding Career

From cooking around the world to hosting a top television show, Gail Simmons has done it all. But what's more important is how the multifaceted chef arrived at this point in her career. In the video at the top Simmons shares her experiences and anecdotes that have molded her career.

The road to success wasn't always paved in gold for the Top Chef star, and, in fact, before she even started her journey there were several insecurities that she was forced to overcome. Thanks to the words of a dear friend, her life was changed forever. After taking his advice Simmons began to focus on the things that she loved the most, and everything started to fall into place. Watch the video above to learn more.

