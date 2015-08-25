Gail Simmons on the Unexpected Path that Led to Her Rewarding Career

Alexis Bennett
Aug 25, 2015 @ 9:30 am

From cooking around the world to hosting a top television show, Gail Simmons has done it all. But what's more important is how the multifaceted chef arrived at this point in her career. In the video at the top Simmons shares her experiences and anecdotes that have molded her career.

The road to success wasn't always paved in gold for the Top Chef star, and, in fact, before she even started her journey there were several insecurities that she was forced to overcome. Thanks to the words of a dear friend, her life was changed forever. After taking his advice Simmons began to focus on the things that she loved the most, and everything started to fall into place. Watch the video above to learn more.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] When I was finishing school, all my girlfriends seemed to know exactly what they wanted to do, and that actually left me feeling very lost and insecure about my future, and my mother thought I had no career ideas and no focus, and this family friend asked me to just write on a piece of paper what do you love? Let's start there, and so when I wrote down those four words, eat, write, travel, cook, This family friend turned to me and said, "I don't know why you're so worried, it's all right here on the page." That was a real revelation. It freed me, it liberated me from feeling like I had to follow a very prescribed path. And that maybe there is a way that I can actually take my passions and make a life out of them. [MUSIC]

