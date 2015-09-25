The Intern - Official Trailer [HD]

[MUSIC] Okay Benjamin, I'm gonna ask you one of our more telling questions for all of our interns. So I want you to like, this is the one to really think about, okay? Where do you see yourself in ten years? When I'm 80? [MUSIC] Remember a few weeks ago we talked about a senior intern program? Seniors in high school or college? No, no, no, no. Seniors in life. Hold on. What? That is our founder and CEO Jules Austin. Any tips before I go in? Blink. Blink. She hates it when people do not blink, it weirds her out. Hi Jules, I am Ben your new intern. I am glad you also see the humor in this. Be hard not to. I will email you when I have something for you to do. I will wait to hear from you [UNKNOWN]. Terribly sorry, excuse me. [MUSIC] So you're Jewel's new driver? No, actually I'm her intern. That's hysterical. [MUSIC] Andrew sure keeps busy. Mr. Congeniality, everybody loves him. You should dress to impress. Tuck in the shirt. Why doesn't anybody tuck anything in any more? Oh, I'm asking you. I'm Fiona, the house masseuse. Ben. How's that, Ben? Well, that's, oh boy. Here you go. [LAUGH] You're not as old as I thought you were. Hoo! [MUSIC] So you're on Facebook, huh? Well, I joined about 10 minutes ago. [LAUGH] Well, better late than never. All right, so there are all of these questions for your profile that you can answer if you want to, like, people who inspire you. Jules Austin You do inspire. [MUSIC] Our investors just think that a seasoned CEO could take some things off your plate. Let me get me CEO lessons. [MUSIC] I never had anything like this in my life. This big, beautiful, exciting thing that you created. Remember who did that. Who? Good times. [LAUGH] It's moments like this when you need someone you know you can count on. Because you're my Intern. Well I was going to say intern slash best friend. [MUSIC] Look and learn boys because this is what cool is. How in one generation have men gone from guys like Jack Nicholson and Harrison Ford to [BLANK_AUDIO] Oh, boy. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

