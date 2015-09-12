WATCH: The Best Celebrity Looks of the Week

With New York Fashion Week in full swing the amount of stars in noteworthy looks easily doubled this week. From the off-duty models to the Hollywood actresses, this week was filled with an abundance of trend-setting stars, all of which made entering our top 5 a fierce contest.

First up, Kendall Jenner embodied the fashion spirit of N.Y.C. in an effortlessly cool gray top and distressed charcoal denim while running errands. Then Kristen Stewart added a dose of glam in a gray lace Chanel Haute Couture dress for the premiere of Equals. But our list was literally brightened when Victoria Beckham landed at J.F.K. airport wearing hot pink separates—talk about a way to add travel cheer. Over at the Madison Square Park Conservancy Fall Fundraising Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker looked like a Greek goddess in a floral Alberta Ferretti couture gown. And Naomi Watts rounded out our picks in a dreamy ruffled dress adorned with Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the Demolition premiere.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

