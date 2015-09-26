Video: See Our 5 Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

InStyle Staff
Sep 26, 2015 @ 9:30 am

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

From little black cocktail dresses to designs fit for the ballet here's what Todd the Instyle editor's list of this week's best looks. First, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland went for a short flirty look at the FOX after party for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night. Hyland wore a little black dress featuring a tie neck by KaufmanFranco to the event. She accessorized with silver jewelry and strappy black heels. Emily Blunt actually dazzled at the premiere of her newest film, "Sicario", in London Monday. The actress wore a metallic Prada column dress in a blush pink hue with red trim on the red carpet. The dress's glam factor was upped a notch with its open back. Next is Sienna Miller. She wore a copper silk bias cut Galvan dress with a slightly darker colored hem to our premiere during the 63rd San Sebastian Film Festival, Tuesday. Miller kept her accessories minimal, just a long necklace. Dakota Johnson kept things fun at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Wednesday. No surprise the actress wore all Gucci to the event, including a ruffled burgundy dress with a fanceable collar featuring embroidered beads, a rose broach and a black bow. Johnson finished her look with leather heals in a nude color. Finally, Natalie Portman looked like a ballerina herself at the opening season gala for the Ballet National de Paris, Thursday. Her Dior haute couture separates included a Kelly green blouse and a white skirt embroidered with rows of brightly colored ribbon. Portman kept the color coming in her accessories. She wore a long statement earrings and red pumps. Head on over to instyle.com to see more celebrity fashion and don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

