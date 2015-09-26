Video: See Our 5 Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

Whether walking film premiere red carpets or letting loose at after-parties and galas, these five ladies brought their style A-games and topped our list of the week’s best looks.

Sarah Hyland sizzled in a flirty tie-neck LBD at the Fox Emmys after-party while Emily Blunt outshined all in a blush metallic column at the London premiere of Sicario. Sienna Miller went for Old Hollywood glam with her slinky silk satin copper dress at the High-Rise premiere during the 63rd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain and Dakota Johnson took her front-row seat at the Gucci spring 2016 show during Milan Fashion Week in a burgundy satin ruffled dress. FInally, Natalie Portman hit the Ballet National de Paris Opening Season Gala in a stunning number that featured a bright green top and an exquisite pleated embroidered multi-colored ribbon skirt.

